Librarians have a great role to manage the ranking data of Higher Education Institutions: Dr. Jagadish Arora

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Library Academy (OLA) hosted its 7th successive webinar on June 27, 2020 (Saturday) at 11:00 am on the theme, “Ranking Institutions of Higher Education: Performance Parameters and Role of Librarians”. Dr. Jagdish Arora, Advisor, National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi & Former Director, UGC INFLIBNET Centre was the theme’s, Chief Speaker. Dr. Arora discussed about various Quality parameters, frameworks and methodologies used by various Ranking Organisations across the Globe along with the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) launched by MHRD, India. He also elaborated in detail on some parameters namely Teaching, Learning & Resources, Research Practices, Outcomes, Outreach, and Perception of a Higher Education Institutional point of view. He also emphasized the important role of Librarians/Information Officers for handling the huge Institutional data and bending those validated data towards various frameworks/methodologies used by the Ranking Organisations across the Globe.

Dr. Banambar Sahoo from ICMR Bhubaneswar & President, OLA presided the webinar as Chairperson. Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo from IIT, Bhubaneswar along with Mr. Basudev Mohanty from IOP Bhubaneswar & General Secretary, OLA organized the event as webinar co-ordinators. Mr. Vinod Kumar Mishra also joined as a Guest as the end of the programme. For hosting the session through OLA’s official YouTube Channel ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYGG3OHeB-c ) technical support was provided by Mr. Niranjan Mohapatra, NCDS, Bhubaneswar along with Mr. Satyajit Nayak, CSIR-CRRI New Delhi and Mr. Jayanta Kumar Sahu, Sambalpur University as Webinar System Administrators. More than 500 concurrent participants joined the online session and asked many questions on NIRF, the role of Libraries & Information Centers for getting the higher ranks among the Higher Educational Institutes for their Institutes, and issues faced during filling up Institutional data for NIRF. The session ended with a formal vote of thanks by Mr. Niranjan Mohapatra.

It is to be noted that Odisha Library Academy (OLA) already organised 6 webinars on various topicss ranges from current trends and issues in Library and Information Science (LIS), under its Study Circle, which has a sustainable impact on the smooth functioning of Libraries/ Information Centers/ Museums and Archives across the country during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The topics are Strategic Reopening in a Pandemic World, Intellectual Property Management, KOHA (new release version 20.05), Research Data Management, Metrics to Altmerics and SOPs/Protocols during COVID-19 by renowned experts across the globe.

Related

comments