Liberty General Insurance partners with PhonePe to offer Motor Insurance

Chennai : Liberty General Insurance Ltd, one of the leading general insurance companies in India, strengthened its partnership with PhonePe to offer motor insurance digitally. Through PhonePe, Liberty General Insurance’s motor insurance policy provides easy accessibility to the motor insurance cover, especially to the digitally savvy generation. In 2020, PhonePe ventured into distribution of insurance and has become one of India’s fastest growing digital distributors with sale of over 5 lakh policies in 5 months.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, “With this partnership, Liberty General Insurance strengthens its tie-up with PhonePe to empower their customers with the best protection cover in today’s digital era. Liberty General Insurance has a comprehensive bouquet of insurance products that distinguishes itself from the existing gamut of motor insurance products in the market.

Speaking on the partnership, Gunjan Ghai, VP & Head of Insurance, PhonePe said, “We are delighted to partner with Liberty General Insurance to provide motor insurance products to our 32+ crore users. PhonePe users can choose from multiple motor insurance products on our platform and purchase seamlessly in a few clicks. We are committed to build PhonePe as a one-stop destination for all insurance needs and this partnership is another step in that direction.”