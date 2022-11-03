LG’s New SMART Monitor Inspires New Lifestyles Full of Convenience and Flexibility

New Delhi : LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling the 32-inch 4K UHD LG SMART Monitor (model 32SQ780S). The all-around SMART Monitor enhances home life by enabling a remote workstation, home exercising, next-level gaming and various entertainment applications, including popular streaming services, without a PC connection. Thanks to its built-in features and LG’s ergonomic stand with maximum adjustability, the unique 32SQ780S allows users to enjoy the content love how they want and when they want, at their desk or on the sofa.

Under the brand’s motto of ‘Work Smarter, Play Better’, LG SMART Monitor prioritizes multitasking to give consumers seeking a single display that connects to their desktop, laptop or gaming device the perfect way to get everything done in one place. Supporting LG TV’s acclaimed webOS 22, this model delivers next-level convenience for content consumption with seamless streaming services for YouTube and Netflix, even without setting up a separate connection with PCs.1

As a multifunctional monitor designed for the home, LG SMART Monitor sports a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display, delivering high picture quality for whatever the user’s working on and covering 90 percent of DCI-P3 color gamut with HDR 10 support. The monitor’s display produces clear, precise images to heighten the audience’s immersion when viewing everything from comedies and blockbuster movies to live sports and gaming. In addition to premium picture quality, its ample sound is backed by a built-in 5 watt dual channel stereo speaker to give the viewing experience an extra dimension.

For a quick and flexible workstation, LG SMART Monitor can download various home office applications from LG Content Studio, while its LG ThinQ Homeboard supports intuitive webOS-based IoT services that let users control their home appliances with ease. Also, smart wireless connection supported by MiraCast makes sure users can mirror their smartphone screen on their new monitor.

What’s more, LG SMART Monitor comes equipped with the LG Ergo stand, which makes it easy to extend, retract, swivel, pivot, raise or tilt the display to attain the optimal viewing angle for work or watching content. Gaining considerable attention in the market for its comfort-enhancing features, LG Ergo offers vertical and horizontal modes that allow for diverse usage scenarios and user preferences, while its C-clamp and grommet enable easy, space-friendly installation.

“Smart monitors are designed to meet the diverse lifestyles of today’s customers,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “With LG’s new smart monitor, users can now do almost everything with a single display, from working and learning at home to streaming content and movies in easy and comfortable way.”

LG SMART Monitor will be available in early November, starting in the U.S. with other markets to follow.

Specifications: