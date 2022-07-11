LG : Tips to Get Your Home Ready for Summer

New Delhi: Summer picnics and trips to the beach are great seasonal activities, but nothing beats coming back to the cool comforts of home during the hottest days of the year. With LG’s innovative smart home technology, you can make your home cool, enjoyable and convenient. Here are some quick tips and tricks for living your best summer life at home.

Turn Your Bedroom into the Ultimate Summer Escape

What would we do without our trustworthy, wall-mounted air conditioner saving us from the hot, sleepless nights of summer? But although keeping your air conditioner running through the night may help you sleep better, it doesn’t bode well for your energy bills. With the LG ThinQ app’s smart energy monitoring feature, you gain instant access to monthly usage insights for every connected LG appliance, which makes sure you stay on top of your energy consumption and all that’s left to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the coolness of home.

Save Time and Stress in the Laundry Room

Summertime can often mean more laundry as families spend more time outside in the sun, making laundry day more tedious. With the right tools, you can spend less time washing and more time enjoying the summer season. Today, there are a variety of innovative washers and dryers that take the guesswork out of laundry day. Washers with AI DD technology from LG, for instance, help save time and effort by automatically determining the best cycle after measuring your fabric’s weight and softness. What’s more, the LG ThinQ app provides a wide range of downloadable washing courses for every garment – from light cotton sundresses to polyester swimsuits.

Prep Your Kitchen for Summer Entertaining

Keeping all your stored ingredients and produce fresh may be challenging during the sweltering summer, but it really doesn’t have to be with the LG ThinQ app’s storage date alert. Make a note of your perishable items’ expected storage date on the LG Smart Refrigerator’s “Food Manager” feature, and the LG ThinQ app will remind you when you’re entering the now or never territory. It’s also great to know that the smart energy monitoring feature you use for your LG air conditioner also works for your fridge, so you won’t be overworking the appliance when you need it most.

Craving for a marvelously cold popsicle to soothe the heat? Enjoying an icy treat straight out of the fridge is so much faster and easier with the help of the Express Freeze feature, which increases your refrigerator’s ice-making and freezing functions. It’s possible to activate the feature from anywhere in your home, since it’s available both from your refrigerator panel and the LG ThinQ app.

A sunny summer “stay-cation” afternoon at home should come with endless naps, eating ice cream in front of the TV and reading a good book in cool, comfortable air, all made possible with smart home appliances.