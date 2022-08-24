LG SIGNATURE INSPIRATIONS] A Journey to the Tireless Pursuit of Perfection

New Delhi : ‘Perfection’, it takes a lot of effort, passion and dedication to be achieved. This is something that LG SIGNATURE and its brand ambassadors, world class golfers Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park, know from first-hand experience. Whether it’s the creation of gorgeous, technologically advanced appliances that elevate daily life, or memorable, winning performances at the highest level of professional sport, the road to perfection requires total commitment from start to finish.

In July, LG SIGNATURE released the short film ‘The Perfect Road,’ which follows the renowned female golfer, Jin Young Ko, LG’s premium brand, and The Amundi Evian Championship, as each continues a journey to be the very best. The film illustrates the passion and dedication shared by those at the top of their respective games, and has just been followed up with an equally compelling short exploring what it takes to excel, entitled ‘Road to Perfection.’

Read on to discover how two of the top-ranked players in women’s golf continue to achieve greater success, and how LG SIGNATURE, as part of its sponsorship of The Amundi Evian Championship, offered global golf fans a special opportunity to meet their sports heroines in-person at an autograph signing event.

What have you been up to since the Evian Championship?

Ko: Once The Amundi Evian Championship finished, I flew straight to Scotland where I played in the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, and then the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield. After that, I came home to Korea and spent a week working out and practicing.

Park: After The Amundi Evian Championship, I took a week off to practice and work on a few areas of my game before playing in the AIG Women’s Open. Right now, I’m taking a little break to relax, reset and get ready for my next tournament.

How was the special signing event at the Evian Championship? Did you enjoy being able to meet with your fans again?

Park: It was really nice to meet with the fans again after such a long time and having the opportunity to do so at the beautiful Evian Resort Golf Club just made the event all the more special.

Ko: It was always a source of sadness that we couldn’t meet with fans in person during the pandemic, and I really think this event was such a great way to welcome them back and say “thank you” for all their support. And I also want to acknowledge those fans who travelled long distances to see us, despite the weather being so hot that day.

The recently released ‘Road to Perfection’ video has made quite an impact. What does the quest for perfection mean to you?

Ko: There are people everywhere who strive for perfection, and for golfers, perfection means performing to the best of your abilities out on the course. Although it’s an individual sport, it’s really a team effort at the end of the day. We rely on our caddies, our specialist trainers and coaches, our friends and families, not to mention everyone involved in keeping the courses themselves in top condition.

You need all those ingredients for a great performance and that’s why I love representing LG SIGNATURE, because they really understand what it means to strive for perfection. From their premium appliances to their sponsorship of The Amundi Evian Championship and the events and promotions they put on; it’s all about delivering memorable moments and unique experiences that reflect an ongoing commitment to being the best.

From your point of view, what do LG SIGNATURE and professional golfers have in common?

Park: Golf requires concentration, skill and an unfailing determination to perform as well as you possibly can – every shot, round and tournament. It’s about never letting up and always trying to reach the next level. And that’s exactly what I see in LG SIGNATURE, a brand that has already achieved mastery, but never compromised in any aspect. We had one of their refrigerators near the first hole at The Amundi Evian Championship, filled with perfectly-chilled drinks to quench our thirst during the heat of the day. And what you immediately noticed about the fridge was just how perfectly it performed, and how perfect it looked. From its precise temperature control to its timeless design and premium materials; everything was so seamless, as though it was completed by a master craftsman.

You can see all the hard work, attention to detail and skill LG SIGNATURE puts into every appliance, and those are precisely the same ingredients you need to succeed as a professional golfer.

What are your top tips for reaching ‘perfection’?

Ko: For me, I would say the biggest thing is to practice every single day, without exception. There’s a specific feeling I need to be at my best, and I’m able to maintain that feeling through continuous practice.

Park: To keep thinking and contemplating. You must always consider what areas you have to improve on, and what steps you need to take to perform better and achieve the consistency and results you’re looking for.

As your golfing careers progress, what do you want the future to look like? What are your goals?

Park: Regardless of how many tournament victories the future holds, I just want to keep playing a brand of golf that is satisfying and enjoyable to me.

Ko: In golf, I want to achieve my goals and share my successes with the people I truly care about. I’ve always found that I’m happiest and thriving the most when I feel a real sense of togetherness and belonging.

Stay tuned to LG SIGNATURE’s official YouTube channel and Instagram account to view the ‘Road to Perfection’ brand film.