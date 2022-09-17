LG Shares Insights, Presents Latest Vehicle Component Innovation at Autosens Brussels

New Delhi : LG Electronics (LG), a leader in the automotive components space, shared insights from its cutting-edge R&D work and introduced its latest in-vehicle solution at AutoSens Brussels this week. A global conference concerning Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technologies, AutoSens Brussels is held annually at the renowned Autoworld museum in the Belgian capital. 2022 marks the second year in a row that LG has been invited to present at the event.

Continuing LG’s run of success, the company has been honored this year for its achievements in the Most Innovative In-Cabin Perception Application and Most Innovative Application or Deployment of Computer Vision categories. At last year’s AutoSens Awards, LG was recognized with the Gold award in the Hardware Development of the Year category.

AutoSens Brussels is one of three major conferences organized by AutoSens, an international community of academics, engineers, scientists and auto-industry professionals formed in 2015 with a view to shaping the future of vehicle perception technologies. Moved to an online-only format due to the pandemic, the 2021 event saw LG and Mercedes-Benz jointly present their successful collaboration in ADAS camera technology.

At this year’s conference – back at Autoworld, and returning to in-person attendance – LG introduced its latest cabin camera solutions and shared learnings from its prominent R&D program. During an informative panel discussion, Dr. Park Young-kyung, a Vision AI expert at LG, spoke about the company’s innovative cameras for vehicles; offering his insight on topics ranging from LG’s auto component product portfolio to its ongoing R&D work. To secure key technologies for the future, the company is applying advanced AI solutions to the cabin cameras that monitor inside the vehicle, responding to strengthened vehicle safety regulations and new demand for passenger convenience at the same time.

LG’s cabin camera solutions have been successfully applied for both driver and passenger monitoring. And during his speech, Dr. Park shared the process of developing these integrated monitoring solutions, from the invention of new algorithms to the latest verification systems and camera management software that ensure its cameras are on the cutting edge of technology.

“Continuous R&D is the key to LG’s ongoing success in the rapidly growing AV and ADAS solutions markets,” said Eun Seok-hyun, the president of LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company. “We are honored to have been asked to present at AutoSens again this year and will continue to offer our insight and support to industry bodies and expert communities who share our vision of future mobility.”