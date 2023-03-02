LG: A New Production Line to Make India Proud

After more than 25 years of providing people in India with innovative products, LG has become a household name in the country by building its reputation as the top producer of home appliances. Last year, the company was even named by TRA Research as the Most Trusted Brand in the refrigerator and washing machine categories as well as the air conditioner and microwave oven categories, which not only suggests LG India has retained trust and leadership, but also enhanced its portfolio in this vital market.

So, to perform its duties as an industry leader while reaffirming its commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ mission, LG has invested a total of approximately 24 million USD to open a new manufacturing line for its premium side-by-side refrigerators in Pune, India.

Launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Make in India’ initiative encourages companies to manufacture products in India in an effort to transform the nation into a global design and manufacturing hub. With the Indian government hopeful of this move being a game changer for the local economy, many companies have already announced their strong support for the movement. For LG, it’s been less of a dramatic shift in production as the company is already manufacturing most of its products at two plants located in Pune and Greater Noida, India.

Adding a new line to LG’s Pune facility is not only a step forward for transforming India’s self-reliance for the better, but also for addressing the country’s growing consumer demand and expanding the company’s portfolio here. Last year, the United Nations reported that India is set to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023. Moreover, according to Pew Research Center, people under the age of 25 account for more than 40 percent of India’s population. Powered by its demographic advantage, some analysts say that India has the potential to become one of the world’s largest economies in terms of purchasing power. Strengthening LG’s position as the top home appliance maker, this initiative will give a welcome boost to the brand’s product leadership.

Equipped with advanced technologies and machineries, the upgraded Pune campus can produce 200,000 side-by-side refrigerator units every year as well as a large number of double-door and single-door refrigerators.

To celebrate the occasion, LG held an offline event on January 17 with Lee Hyun-uk, senior vice president and head of the Kitchen Solution business unit of LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solution Company, Jeon Hong-ju, managing director at LG Electronics India, Ji Hyoung-sub, director of Home Appliances & Air Conditioners at LG Electronics India, as well as other senior executives, influential journalists and representatives of key trade partners.

(From left to right) Ji Hyoung-sub, director of Home Appliances & Air Conditioners at LG India, Jeon Hong-ju, managing director of LG India, Lee Hyun-uk, senior vice president and head of the Kitchen Solution business unit of LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solution Company and Kim Jae-il, Pune manufacturing managing director of LG India

Here, attendees could witness the unveiling of side-by-side refrigerators manufactured in India and enjoy an exclusive tour of the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

Also, the local manufacturing line has not gone unnoticed by the Government of India. In a letter addressed to LG India, Shri Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce & Industry, praised the company for aligning so well with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and commended it for its strong contribution towards a ‘New India.’

LG is confident that with its skilled workforce and advanced technologies, the newest manufacturing line in Pune will contribute to the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative as it delivers its cutting-edge refrigerators to more consumers nationwide.

