Leopard Skin Seizure in Boudh Leads to Arrest

In Boudh district, Odisha, Goutam Behera was convicted for possessing a leopard skin and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a ₹10,000 fine. The seizure occurred on January 20, 2024, when the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended Behera while he was attempting to deliver the skin. The seized item was confirmed by the Wildlife Institute of India.

This case is the ninth conviction by the STF under the Wildlife Protection Act, showcasing their commitment to fighting wildlife crimes in the state.