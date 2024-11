Forest officials successfully rescued a five-year-old leopard on Friday after it got caught in a trap net meant for wild boars in the Bhuluka hills near Asanbahali village, Dhenkanal. The rescue operation, which lasted ten hours, involved a team of experts from various districts. The leopard was tranquilized, and after cutting three knots of the trap net, it was safely freed. The animal was initially treated and then transported to Nandankanan Zoo in a special vehicle for further care.