Lenskart enters the US market, opens tech center

New Delhi: Lenskart, the largest eyewear retailer in India, has announced its foray into the USA market and plans to open it’s first-ever tech centre in the retail capital city -New York. The company has recently announced its expansion in Singapore and the Middle East with a projection to achieve growth to the tune of $15 billion by 2025.

Lenskart provides a fully operational website lenskart.us on android play and an iOS app store with free delivery across all regions similar to its current practice in India, Singapore, and Middle East Asia.

Peyush Bansal, CEO & Co-Founder at Lenskart, “Expanding in the US brings us another step closer to transforming the vision of the world. While the US is a hypercompetitive market, we strongly believe we can bring greater dynamism to the way customers look at eyewear there. Given our scale and global reach, Lenskart has the ability to bring a wide catalogue of over 2000 product styles to the US market, especially for new-age consumption patterns. We are also aiming to build a differentiated, never-seen-before experience backed by our brand, innovation, and technology. Through a Lenskart tech center in the US and dedicated technology & business teams operating from there, we will be successful in growing our business.”

With a rapidly growing business reaching out to over half a million customers a month with uniquely designed physical stores, as well as a first of its kind ‘home eye check up’ service, Lenskart has already revolutionized the eyewear industry in India, Singapore, and Middle East Asia. It is now ready with an aim to provide every American with access to high-quality designer glasses at affordable rates.

Lenskart has always kept customer experience and technology at the forefront of its servicing. It provides a unique offering of AR (Augmented Reality) technology for virtual try-on. The technology indigenously developed in India will enable customers in the US to try eyewear virtually that makes intelligent recommendations as per their facial analysis.

Lenskart’s new tech hub is under development in New York City region of the US with investment to build highly specialized technology team to tap into mature talent available in region across: product, design & consumer research.

On Hiring, Ramneek Khurana, Co-Founder at Lenskart mentioned: “For us, technical skills are table stakes, beyond that, what we are looking for are engineers with first principle thinking – who are excited to solve problems with a fresh perspective, & to work on problems which have not been solved yet at this scale.”

Being the largest service provider for eyewear in India, serving over 7 million customers annually through its omnichannel shopping experience, which spans online, mobile application, and 750+ Omnichannel stores in 175 cities across the country. With the launch of the first & the only eyewear app in Singapore and the Middle East, Lenskart will set a unique first-time experience to their respective masses and will further strengthen its presence in those regions and beyond.