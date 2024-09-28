The Legislative Department organized the internal mechanized cleanliness drive in the premises of Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi as a part of the various initiatives to be taken during the Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign (SHS), 2024. Shri Diwakar Singh, Additional Secretary, /Nodal Officer and Dr. K.V. Kumar, Joint Secretary along with other officers and staff/cleaning staff visited Record Room and store room to identify unwanted records and articles for weeding out and auction. They also visited digitization unit of the Legislative Department to see the progress of digitization of records and files to achieve the target of 1 Cr. pages. On the occasion, the Officers emphasized upon the importance of the Campaign.