Legislative Department organized the internal mechanized cleanliness drive

Swachhata Inspection of the Official Languages Wing of the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice by Sh. R. K. Pattanayak, Joint Secretary and Nodal Officer and Dr. K. V. Kumar, Joint Secretary to review swachhata activities being performed under the Campaign for ensuring effective implementation of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign- 2024. On this occasion, Nodal Officer Shri R. K. Pattanayak visited all Sections of the attached office and emphasized upon the importance of the Campaign.