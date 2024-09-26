The Legislative Department has conducted the sports event i.e Cricket Match, Tug of War and Kho-Kho in Central Civil Services & Central Sports Ground, Vinay Marg, New Delhi for spreading message of fitness to lead on healthy life as a part of the various initiatives being undertaken by the department during the Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign (SHS), 2024. The event took place in the presence of Shri R.K. Pattanayak, Joint Secretary/Nodal Officer, along with several officers (including female officers) and staff of the Legislative Department as well Department of Legal Affairs. On the occasion, Nodal Officer Shri R.K. Pattanayak emphasized upon the importance of the Campaign.