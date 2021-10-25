Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar conducts MasterClass on public speaking for 8 lakh+ LEAD students

New Delhi : India’s foremost player in the SchoolEdTech space, LEAD organised its third MasterClass on public speaking with former Indian international cricketer and motivational speaker Sunil Gavaskar. The session was conducted for 8 lakh+ students across LEAD’s 2000+ partner schools pan India.

Students were thrilled with the presence of cricket’s greatest opening batsmen and widely respected television commentator, as he discussed the importance of Public speaking as a life skill and how it paves the way to become an effective communicator. He also shared his views on the role of school education in honing the public speaking skills of children, helps them overcome the fear of talking on a large platform. He further went on to sharing some thoughts on the correlation between body language and public speaking while engaging the audience with some exercises to improve speaking skills.

During the MasterClass, Mr. Gavaskar shared the journey of his 30 years of being a TV commentator and shared anecdotes on how he developed confidence right from a young age to communicate effectively with a larger audience.

The MasterClass series by LEAD is India’s first initiative to provide holistic learning to school children and an opportunity of learning from world renowned experts, something that was never available for children from smaller towns & cities. The first MasterClass on creative writing was held with eminent author Chetan Bhagat while the second one was with Tennis ace Sania Mirza where she engaged with students on Fitness and Yoga.

LEAD Cofounder & CEO, Sumeet Mehta said, “The LEAD network brings unprecedented opportunities to its students that are otherwise unavailable to them. Keeping our mission to make excellent education accessible & affordable at the forefront, we conducted a Public Speaking MasterClass with cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar. This initiative aims to supplement what is being taught by teachers in the local schools. I am sure that these power packed Masterclasses by Chetan Bhagat, Sania Mirza & Sunil Gavaskar will help our students in their all-round development.”

Little Master Sunil Gavaskar said, “Children fear to speak out in public and the pandemic has made the situation even worse as there is lack of in-person communication. Building confidence and command over language are the most important things to be able to communicate effectively and engage with a larger audience. And this skill needs to be taught at every school, to every child right from a young age. I am happy that this unique initiative is empowering schools with the right kind of platforms to ensure overall development of children.”

Mrs. Apoorva Agarwal, a Lawyer and an Entrepreneur by profession and Director of the Gyanaya School, Bareilly will continue the Public Speaking sessions by taking three more classes for students.

The upcoming sessions of the MasterClass series will focus on skilling students in Mental Maths, Personality Development, and Preparation for D Day including exams, important days in the life with experts such as Capt. Raghu Raman, Ranjit Disale & Saina Nehwal respectively.