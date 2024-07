Bhubaneswar: Left-wing extremism has declined in #Odisha & it is now prevalent in 10 districts. While the situation is challenging in- Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Bargarh, it is under control in other parts of the State, says CM Mohan Majhi in the Assembly while responding to a question of BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain