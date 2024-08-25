Bhubaneswar: BJD with 51 MLAs Constitute A Formidable Opposition, Says BJD President Naveen Patnaik In His Address To Party MLAs Today. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Orientation Program for newly elected BJD MLAs & addressed the legislators

In his address to party MLAs, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) said, “Dr. B R Ambedkar while explaining in the Constituent Assembly the reasons why India preferred parliamentary form of Government stated that in a parliamentary democracy Government is accounable to the legislature while the presidential form of govt is based on stability of the executive without making it answerable to the legislature.”

“That accountability of the Govt to the legislature is exercised by asking questions, moving several motions such as adjournment and no-confidence motion, Calling attention notice, special etc. These are part of the several other legislative devices which should be used effectively by all of you to hold the Government to account. Besides u should take full use of zero hour in raising various issues of public intrest.”

On the reason for the BJD boycott of the training program organised in Assembly, the LoP said, “The training program organised by the assembly had political connotation and didnt give the adequate respect and dignity to the chief minister in his own state. So the BJD withdrew from the training program organised by the Assembly”

He said, “Orientation programmes are organised for newly elected legislators to familiarise them with the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Assembly. Those rules have been framed not only for the smooth conduct of business of the House but more importantly to hold the Government to account. Thus you have to be wellversed with rules,producures, parlimentary conventions, traditions, to discharge your duties as a legislator properly”

He told the MLAs, “Government in a democracy is of “We the People” and opposition also owes its mandate to “We the People”. Therefore, opposition is as much important as Government. To make the opposition more effective for holding the Government to account we need to be always vigilant and active.

Infact a vibrant opposition is the best protector of democracy”

“Many of you have been MLAs for several terms and some even had the opportunity of serving as Minsters. You have the experience of functioning as legislators in the Assembly. That experience will help you a lot in holding the Government to account. You should also guide the new comers”

“BJD with 51 MLAs constitute a formidable opposition. So we must not leave any stone unturned to use those devices for holding the Government to account.”