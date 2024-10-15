Law Ministry Prohibits Notaries from Executing Marriage and Divorce Affidavits, Citing Misconduct

The Law Ministry has declared that notaries are prohibited from executing marriage or divorce affidavits, labeling such actions as misconduct. The High Courts of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh have confirmed that notaries are not authorized as Marriage Officers and cannot execute related documents. Legal precedents, including Partha Sarathi Das Vs. State of Orissa and Mukesh Vs. The State of M.P., support this ruling. Despite this, some notaries have issued marriage certificates, which is unlawful. The ministry warns that any violations will lead to disciplinary action under the Notaries Act, 1952, and Notaries Rules, 1956.