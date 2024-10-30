Law Minister declares: No more lewd dancing at bars and jatra pandals in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has introduced a fresh set of regulations for bars, banning them from hosting indecent dance performances, as revealed by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Wednesday. Addressing the media in Bhubaneswar, Harichandan stated, “Bar dancing is a no-go as it goes against Odia culture, and our government will not stand for any vulgarity.”

“Despite bar owners taking the matter to court, we have revised the regulations and will be informing the court accordingly. Only orchestras will be permitted in bars,” he added. When discussing lewd dance performances during Jatra shows in Odisha, the Law Minister mentioned, “We will soon be meeting with Jatra party owners as the government is taking this issue very seriously. Expect a new rule to ban vulgar dancing in Jatra shows.”

In a recent notification, the Odisha government outlined guidelines for hosting orchestra and musical events in bars throughout the state. Changes have been made under the Odisha Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2024, allowing bars to host orchestra and musical events. According to the updated guidelines, women aged 21 and above may participate in musical events or orchestras in licensed ON shop premises with a bar license to sell foreign liquor and IMFL for on-site consumption, with prior written permission from the Excise Commissioner.

Furthermore, bars must have CCTV cameras installed in appropriate locations on their premises. If the cameras are not functioning, the bar owner must promptly notify the Excise Station’s OIC and the relevant police station. It seems like Odisha’s bars are in for a bit of a shake-up!