Lava Partners with Youtube Star Sourav Joshi to Strengthen Connection with Young Consumers

New Delhi: Lava International Ltd., India’s leading homegrown smartphone brand, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with India’s leading YouTube sensation Sourav Joshi. This partnership reflects Lava’s commitment to connecting with young consumers by understanding their preferences and delivering good quality, value driven Made-in-India smartphones. With a robust social media presence—28 million followers on YouTube and 6.3 million on Instagram—Sourav Joshi is poised to amplify Lava’s reach among the Gen Z. This strategic alliance with the onset of the festive season 2024, aims to engage online consumers across multiple touchpoints.

Sourav’s authentic portrayal of everyday life through his vlogs has made him a beloved figure among the Gen Z audience. His humble beginnings and meteoric rise mirror the aspirations of our target audience, fostering a strong emotional connection. Hailing from the land of Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, Sourav, through his real, relatable, and authentic content, has established himself as a youth icon in the social media community. Through his channel ‘Sourav Joshi Vlogs,’ he has enabled many tech enthusiasts and Gen Z to explore, experiment, and experience new-age technology solutions in their daily lifestyle. By associating with Sourav, Lava aims to establish a relatable and aspirational connect with brand’s target audience.

Mr. Puravansh Maitreya, Marketing Head at Lava International Ltd., stated “We are happy to partner with Sourav as his persona and influence resonates perfectly with Lava’s vision and offerings. We have consistently strived to engage our young TG across various channels, addressing their needs with greater efficiency. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen our connection with the young consumers and create meaningful value for them through our products and services.”

Commenting on the partnership Sourav Joshi said “As Lava’s ambassador, I am excited to join hands with a company that shares my commitment to authenticity and innovation. This partnership offers a great opportunity to bring exclusive content and interactive experiences to my audience, keeping them engaged and informed. I look forward to this exciting journey with Lava, as we work together to inspire and connect with the youth of India.”

The partnership announcement features a video showcasing Sourav’s journey from a passionate dreamer to a YouTube icon, inspiring and engaging youth through authentic content.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/ reel/C_PeaflyfHk/?igsh= YmFvdHRwczUzem1k

Lava is one of the fastest growing smartphone brands as per industry reports in the 10k-20k category. The brand has continuously demonstrated a commitment to revolutionising the smartphone landscape with its technology and dedication to quality with series like Agni, Blaze, Yuva and Storm. Lava Mobiles has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge smartphones to its customers, offering a diverse range of affordable and innovative products in 20+ countries.