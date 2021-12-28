Laurels for O.P. Jindal School at International Mega Dance Festival

Angul: The students and teacher of O.P. Jindal School, Angul mesmerized the audience at Mayapuri International Mega Dance Festival, organised by Smruti Cultural Association, Puri in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Government of Odisha.

The young vibrant team of 13 participants under the guidance of Mr. Raj Kumar Nahak, presented a brilliant performance at the gala gathering and won laurels for the institution. The dynamic heart-winning OPJS ballet Adyasha Ritulina of Std: II; Aradhya Das Pandav, Ananya Das and Aratrika Nayak of Std: IV; Jahnabee Jena and Samayara Mishra of Std: V; Ankita Dwivedi, Swasti Tiwari, Aditi Patnaik and Jahnavi Raj of Std: VI; Satchetan Satpathy, VII; Majji Kalyaneswari, VIII and Deepshikha Patra, Std:X spellbound the spectators with their supple vibrant feet.

Mr. Raj Kumar Nahak, Choreographer was glorified with Guru Ratna Award at Mayapuri Annapurna Theatre for his outstanding choreography and contribution to Indian Performing Art in the field of Odissi. Mr. Atanu Rath, Principal, Mrs. Sangeeta Sharma, Headmistress, and the School Management extolled the enigmatic theatrical skills and extraordinary performance of the OPJS budding ballet and the choreographer.