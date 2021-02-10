Launching of Smartcity Hackathon SCOUT 2021

Bhubaneswar: Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar (A CoE for ESDM Incubation) is set up with by STPI with support from Government of Odisha to promote ESDM Startups and create a holistic eco-system for encouraging R&D, innovation, Product developments, Entrepreneurship in the ESDM sector in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

As part of this initiative EP-Bhubaneswar jointly with Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd. (BSCL) have planned to organize a Pan India Idea Contest/Hackathons for Smart City Solutions namely Smart City Challenge & Outcome for Urban Tans formation (SCOUT 2021).

SCOUT 2021 was launched by Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI, Shri Manoj Mishra, Secretary, Electronics & IT, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Prem Chandra Chaudhary, CEO, Bhubaneswar Smartcity Ltd, Shri Pradeep Gupta, CMD, Cyber Media & Chief Mentor, Shri Manas Panda, Director, STPI-Bhubaneswar, Shri Subodh Sachan, Director, STPI, New Delhi, Mr. Stanley Chan, Senior Vice-President Excelpoint Systems, Mr. Sameer Garde -President, CISCO India & SAARC, Shri Dinesh Tiwari, Director-Business Development Singapore IoT Consortium.

The objective of the Challenge is to invitee solutions from Innovators/ Entrepreneurs/Startups/ Enthusiasts/Students/ Research communities to come up with alternative ways of fulfilling the specific needs & products or service in making the city life better and bringing transformation through disruptive technologies. The 100 days Contest shall be followed by creation of POC for the successful solutions.

Among rewards, Cash prize up to 3 Lakhs, 2 Lakhs & 1 Lakh shall be given to the Winner, 1st runner up & 2nd runner up respectively. Individual cash prize up to 50 Thousand each to 6 best PoCs against each problem Statement. Reimbursement up to 20k per participant for Components, Development boards and other services required to making the POC. Among other Key take aways, the Winners shall get Real time implementation of POCs selected in the Hackathon ,Assistance in availing Tools, Technologies, Resources required to build the POC,

Virtual Mentoring by Industry professionals, Academicians etc, Knowledge dissemination sessions by Experts from areas of interest and Networking with Govt. Authorities/Civil Society/ Potential Consumers as well as Incubation offer to the Winners.

The Program will be supported by Excelpoint Systems, L&T, Ashoka Buildcon, Singapore IOT Consortium, Shapoorji Pallonji, MicroChip, Zeliot, Xilinx, ADI, VaanInfra, CSM Technologies, Innovative & Iwave.

The Smartcity Hackathon SCOUT 2021 shall encourage the Innovators to come up with path breaking solutions in Smart city applications and achieving the desired goals for ensuring better quality of life for our citizens and promote Startups & entrepreneurship in this field.