Launching of Jana Posana & Shraddha Arpan Programme exclusive for Mandir Pujakas under the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative

Bhubaneswar: The So Am I Foundation Trust for the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative, supported by M/s MG Mohanty, is initiating the Janaposana Programme to distribute dry rations to 1000 poor mandir pujaks families in Khurda and Puri District. Similarly, the SAI Foundation, with the patronage of the Maharani and Maharaja of Mayurbhanj is initiating the Shrardha Arpan Programme to distribute dry rations to 700 poor mandir pujakas families in Mayurbhanj district, supported by M/S Ghanshyam Misra & sons, Mayurbhanj.

The launching programme has been started w ith the blessings message of HH Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, Shankaracharya, Puri. Sri Pinaki Misra, Hon’ble MP, Puri has launched the Janaposhana programme virtually through Zoom Cloud Meeting from Delhi. And HH Maharaja of Mayurbhanj Sri Pravin Chandra Banjdeo & HH Maharani of Mayurbhanj Smt Rashmi Rajyalakshmi Bhanjdeo has launched the Shradha Arpan Progrrame for Mayurbhanj through Zoom Cloud Meeting from Baripada.

Baba Ramanarayan Das Ji; Sri Tanuj Mohanty, Promoter, BhM/s MG Mohanty; Sri Matruprasad Mishra, General Secretary Aditya Vahini; Sri Lalatendu Mohanty; Sri arvind Agarwaal; Saheed Nagar Corporator Smt Saswati Mishra; Sri Gyan Bhushan Gupta and Sri Bibhudatta Das has initiated the distribution Programme simultaneously at Bhubaneswar, Ugratatara Peetha & Baripada.

Promoter of M/s MG Mohanty, Mr. Tanuj Mohanty told “Realising the ground reality, due to lockdown, we have decided to be a help for those people who are not getting benefits under the Government Schemes. We had already supported the Foundation to distribute rations to almost 3000 families. And we will go a long way with the So Am I Foundation Trust for the Hunger Free Odisha drive”

HH Maharaja of Mayurbhanj Sri Pravin Chandra Bhanjdeo told, the Mayurbhanj Royal Family associated with the foundations distributing foods through setting up Food Bank in Baripada and also associated with activities related in welfare of migrant workers. I am quite impressed with the work of the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative by the So Am I Foundation Trust and want to be part of the initiative in my motherland.

HH Maharani of Mayurbhanj Smt Rashmi Rajyalakshmi Bhanjdeo told “We have initiated a movement to distribute some sorts of relief to these Pujaris families, involving the local community. So that the Community can take care of the Pujaris onwards.”

Founder of the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative, Pinaki Mohanty told “Families belong to Above Poverty Line and the lower middle class are the most affected group due to the lockdown for Covid19 outbreak. Amongst these, a majority of the Brahmins, those who are attached in small and medium temples for performing puja, are the most affected. These fraternity people cannot even adopt any other profession for their livelihood!! If at all, they diversified their family traditions or professions for taking care of their family, then we will not get any Pandits to perform Puja/ Marriages or even Shradh!!!”

Co-Founder of the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative, Dr. Chidatmika Khatua informed “we have been serving watermelon, cooked lunch, snacks and dinner to almost 1000 on-duty Police/Traffic Constables, Destitute elderly persons, women, disabled persons and to the stranded migrant labourers, daily, since 24th March 2020 with the support of the M/s MG Mohanty; M/s Ghanashyam Misra & Sons; OSPHWC, Round Table Club and the Young Indians of Bhubaneswar.”

“So Am I” Foundation Trust, a Non-profit Making Organisation registered under the Trust Act. The prime objectives of the Trust are: To spread happiness, to create Food Banks in Odisha in communities to systematically capture and distribute food to reduce hunger and malnutrition; to move towards a Hunger Free Odisha.The Food Bank, Web Portal and the Mobile App has been launched on 18th August 2019. A Food Bank has been inaugurated in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Baripada. The Mobile Food Banks & the “Shradha Arpana” initiative has been launched on 16th January 2020. Currently two Food Banks are operational in Bhubaneswar.The So Am I Foundation Trust in collaboration with the Rotary International District 3262 is going to operate Food Banks in 10 places in Odisha.

Related

comments