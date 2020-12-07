Launch of New, Impactful, Immunity Boosting Products From The Forest Fresh, Organic Range on Tribes India

New Delhi: Continuing to expand its product range and make it more attractive, while enabling millions of tribal enterprises access to larger markets, Tribes India has added 46 more new tribal products, mainly in the Forest Fresh and Organic range, into its catalogue this week. TRIFED has added a large number of immunity boosting products, produce in the Forest Fresh and Organics range and tribal arts and handicrafts to its Tribes India range in the last month. All the new products introduced in the past few weeksare available in 125 Tribes India outlets, Tribes India mobile vans and also on online platforms such as the Tribes India E-marketplace (tribesindia.com) and e-tailers.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED said, “Tribes India endeavours to impact and transform tribal lives and improve their livelihoods.Go Vocal for Local Go Tribal is the mantra that TRIFED goes by as it works in benefitting tribals and improving their livelihoods across the country.Introducing these new products sourced from tribes all over India into the range is yet another step in this direction.

Sourced from different parts of the country, among theproducts launched today, include healthy tasty cookies in various flavours such as coconut, til, almond, besanand butter, made by Oraon tribes of Jharkhand. 10 products in the organics products range have been sourced from the Malayali tribe in Tamil Nadu. These include organic whole bajra, organic horsegram, organic millet biscuits, organic millet rice varieties, turmeric powder and a herbal soap. From the Khond tribes of Odisha, 5 products have been sourced this week. These include organic agarbattis made from sal resin, organic methi powder pounded by more than 300 tribal women from Odisha, sunthi (dry ginger) powder, dhania powder and panchphutana (tadka / garnish masala). Natural, forest fresh honey direct from the Maria, Mudia and Gond tribes of Chhattisgarh have also been included. This honey is pure and has no added ingredients. Van Tulsi Honey, which has been certified is a highlight of today’s launch. Other products includeDesi ghee, turmeric essential oil, and desi rice and sweet potato chips. 6 products were included from the state of Rajasthan. These are essentially herbal products, amla juice, and khajur basket and saunf. From Ahmedabad, 10 Ayurvedic products have been included. These include Amalakki powder, harda powder, rasayan powder, brahmi powder, Ashwagandha powder and Amrutha. All these are immunity boosting, organic produce sourced from various tribes of Gujarat.

Go Vocal for Local Go Tribal is the mantra that TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs goes by as it works in benefitting thetribals and their livelihoods across the country. The recently launched Tribes India e-marketplace, India’s largest handicraft and organic products marketplaceshowcases tribal produce and handicrafts, making them accessible to customers across the country.

Related

comments