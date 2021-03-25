Launch of ‘MICE Roadshow – Meet in India’ and inauguration of Chhatrasal Convention Centre at Khajuraho tomorrow

New Delhi: Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (Independent Charge) and Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh will inaugurate the ‘Chhatrasal Convention Centre at Khajuraho developed under Swadesh Darshan Scheme of Ministry of Tourism. They will also launch “MICE Roadshow Meet in India” Brand and Roadmap for the Promotion of India as MICE Destination in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh tomorrow. Smt. Usha Thakur, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Madhya Pradesh will grace the occasion with other dignitaries and officials of Government of India and State Government of Madhya Pradesh. The event will also have Keynote sessions and Panel discussions on Responsible Tourism, Iconic Destination, India as a MICE Destination, etc. by senior Government officials and industry experts.

​In order to promote India as MICE Destination (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism and India Convention Promotion Bureau are organizing this ‘MICE Roadshow – Meet in India’ at the heart of Incredible India from 25-27 March 2021 at Chhatrasal Convention Centre, Khajuraho. This event will be an effort under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, realizing India’s MICE potential. The roadshow will be an opportunity to focus on the Government’s initiatives in developing India as a MICE destination with infrastructure and an eco-system pan-India that will favourably place India amongst the global competitors.

​On this occasion, the Ministry of Tourism plans to launch its campaign “Meet in India” from Khajuraho, which is one of the identified iconic tourist destinations of the country. Recognizing India’s huge potential as a MICE destination, ‘Meet in India’ will be the distinct sub-brand under ‘Incredible India’ to promote the country as a MICE destination.

The event will also deliberate the draft Master Plan being prepared by the Ministry of Tourism to develop Khajuraho as an Iconic Destination. A number of hard and soft interventions are proposed to develop Khajuraho. The event will provide a tremendous boost to Khajuraho as an iconic tourist destination particularly the MICE potential of Khajuraho and show the way for other cities to consider. The Ministry of Tourism has framed ‘Development of Iconic Tourist Destinations Scheme’ a Central Sector Scheme for development of nineteen identified iconic destinations in the country following a holistic approach. The identified tourist sites to be developed as iconic destinations under the scheme are Taj Mahal & Fatehpur Sikri (Uttar Pradesh), Ajanta Caves & Ellora Caves(Maharashtra), Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort & QutubMinar (Delhi), Colva Beach (Goa), Amer Fort (Rajasthan), Somnath , Dholavira & Statue of Unity(Gujarat), Khajuraho (MP), Hampi(Karnataka), Mahabalipuram (TamilNadu), Kaziranga (Assam), Kumarakom (Kerala), Konark(Odisha) and Mahabodhi Temple (Bihar).

The programme at Khajuraho will also see several side events including cultural and fitness activities like yoga, cycle tour, heritage walk, tree planting among others.