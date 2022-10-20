Launch of Integrated Pensioners’ Portal aimed at “Ease of Living” for the Central Government Pensioners by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh with State Bank of India, first pension disbursing Bank, to integrate its Pension Seva Portal with BHAVISHYA in record time

New Delhi : Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions launched the Integrated Pensioners’ Portal on October 18, 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi. The Portal, Bhavishya 9.0 version, has been developed in collaboration with State Bank of India and aims at enhancing “Ease of Living” for the Central Government Pensioners. All the remaining 16 Pension disbursing banks shall also begin their integration with Integrated Pensioners Portal.

During an interaction with the beneficiaries of Bhavishya portal on June 15, 2022, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State had suggested setting up of a Single Pensioners’ Portal for Ease of Living of pensioners. Accordingly, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) developed an Integrated Pensioners’ Portal using the Bhavishya Portal as the base portal, to provide a Single Pensioners’ Portal. BHAVISHYA has recently been rated as the 3rd best portal among all Government of India service portals by National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA). The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) therefore chose this End-to-End digitized portal for the integration with BHAVISHYA as the base portal which shall finally become a single window for all Central Government Pensioners.

The Integrated Pensioners’ Portal incorporates various stand-alone Portals of Doppw viz. BHAVISHYA, CPENGRAMS, ANUBHAV, SANKALP, ANUDAAN etc. & Banks’ portals so as to provide multiple services from a single window.

During the launch, Dr Jitendra Singh said, BHAVISHYA, a Portal for Pension Payment and Tracking System is being integrated with Pension Seva portal of SBI and this would enable Pensioners to get all information and services at one place with single login. On completion of all phases of this integration the retirees can choose a Bank and Branch for opening an online Pension Account, check their monthly pension slips, Form 16, Status of Life Certificate as well as change their Pension Disbursing Bank through BHAVISHYA.

State Bank of India is the first pension disbursing Bank to integrate its Pension Seva Portal with BHAVISHYA in record time. The process of integration with all the Pension Disbursing Banks has commenced. This integration is a milestone development and shall enable Pensioners to get all information and services at one place with a single login. It will also provide an opportunity to all banks to showcase their services, enabling pensioners to select a bank based on the services provided and geographical location. Initially the services shall be available to 1.7 lakh Central Government Civil pensioners whose cases have been processed through Bhavishya and subsequently shall be extended to all the central government pensioners.