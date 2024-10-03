Launch of 25T Bollard Pull Tug ‘Ashva’ Marks a Milestone at Yard 337

Third 25T Bollard Pull (BP) Tug, Ashva (Yard 337) was launched by Cmde Ajay Yadav, NOIC (WB) on 03 Oct 24 at M/s Titagarh Rail Systems Limited Kolkata. This Tug is a proud flag bearer of “Make in India” initiative of Govt of India.

Contract for construction and delivery of six 25T BP Tug was concluded with M/s Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) in consonance with “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative of the Government of India. This Tug is built under the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The availability of Tugs will provide impetus to Operational commitments of IN by facilitating assistance to Naval ships and submarines during berthing and un-berthing, turning and manoeuvring in confined waters. The Tugs will also provide afloat firefighting assistance to ships alongside, and at anchorage, and will also have capability to conduct limited Search and Rescue Operations.