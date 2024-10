New Delhi: The last rites of the renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours in Mumbai today. Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, breathed his last yesterday at the age of 86, at a hospital in Mumbai. The Maharashtra cabinet today passed a proposal to request the Union government to award the Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata. The cabinet also paid tribute to Ratan Tata.