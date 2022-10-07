Last date for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar extended to 31st October, 2022

New Delhi : Ministry of WCD has extended the last date for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from 30th September, 2022 to 31st October, 2022 till 5.00 PM. It is for information of general public that the new National Awards Portal is operational (https://awards.gov.in/).

The applicants are requested to register and apply for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023 on National Awards Portal (https://awards.gov.in/). This is also applicable to those who have already applied on old “PMRPB PORTAL”i.e. https://nca-wcd.nic.in/.