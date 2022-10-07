National

Last date for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar extended to 31st October, 2022

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Ministry of WCD has  extended the last date for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar  from 30th September, 2022 to 31st October, 2022 till 5.00 PM. It is for information of general public that the new National Awards Portal is operational (https://awards.gov.in/).

The applicants are requested to register and apply for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023  on National Awards  Portal (https://awards.gov.in/). This is also applicable to those who have already applied on old “PMRPB PORTAL”i.e. https://nca-wcd.nic.in/.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.