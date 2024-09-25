Last Date Extended for Submitting Comments on Telecom Commercial Communications Regulation Review

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on “Review of Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference regulation, 2018”. The last date for submission of comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper by the Stakeholders is 25th Sep 2024 and for counter comments by 9th Oct 2024.

In view of the requests received from Stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the ground that paper is very comprehensive and detailed, requires extensive deliberations and more time is required to discuss and respond, it has been decided to extend the last date of submission of comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper by 9th October, 2024 and Counter comments by 16th October, 2024.

The comments and counter comments may be sent preferably in the electronic form, on TRAI website in the specified template with copy to [email protected]. For any clarification/information, Shri Jaipal Singh Tomar, Advisor (QoS-II) may be contacted at e-mail: [email protected].

No further extension, in this regard, shall be granted.