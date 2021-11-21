Last 75 years were of rights, next 75 years will be of responsibilities

New Delhi : India is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji to mark India’s glorious journey of 75 Years of Independence. Moving forward, let’s dream of a New India, Strong India taking lead in all fields of the development for the next 75 years. In the upcoming 75 Years, contribution of today’s children and tomorrow’s citizen will also play a vital role; let’s encourage #ChildrenOfNewIndia to take a pledge for their Nation.

Let’s start to work for the next 75 Years. Let’s align our goals with the service of the country and bring positive changes in the lives of crores of Indians.