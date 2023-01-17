Largest ever footfall at Auto Expo 2023 – Components Show

The 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 – Components Show, organised jointly by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), from 12 to 15 January 2023, ended today, with the largest ever footfall of 1,22,500 business delegates from 65 countries. The 800 plus exhibitors from 15 countries with six country pavilions from France, Germany, Japan, Poland South Korea, and UK, witnessed packed stalls with serious visitors from India and overseas during the four days exhibition at the new exhibition halls at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Powering India’s Growth Engine, the Components Show, marked the beginning of a new era, with full of opportunities to Innovate to Make in India for the World. The Indian Auto Component Industry is on a Robust Path, with strong rebound in almost all segments.

As emerging technologies are set to define the future of Mobility, the theme and focus of the Components show – “Technovation – Global Platform for Future Technologies & Innovation – has aptly set the tone for future areas for innovation for India’s auto component industry. The 1400 plus new products on display, was the special attraction, reaffirming industry’s commitment to India’s plan for transforming into a sustainable and green future mobility. Some of the Innovations and Futuristic Products on display at Auto Expo 2023 – Components Show included Low Weight Tailgate and Sunroof; Tyre Changing Attachment for EVs; Energy Efficient Power Control Units; Nano-Catalyst for Coating CDPF; Friction Motor Cooling System; Semi-Solid LiIon Cell; On-Board Carger (OBC); Digital Twin Benchmarking, Delta Costing and Iceberg 3.0; PVC Fabric Tarpauline; LSR Components for EVs, etc.

The event created a lot of excitement amongst the visitors, who were busy with business meetings, networking, and forming new partnerships with Indian and global players present at the show. The Show ended on a positive note with the companies who were not able to get space, putting in their space requests in advance, and majority of the participants seeking bookings for larger space at the next edition.