Land Rover Opens Bookings For New Range Rover Sv – A Unique Interpretation Of Range Rover Luxury And Personalisation

New Delhi: Land Rover today opened bookings for New Range Rover SV in India with a choice of exclusive design themes, details and material choices from Special Vehicle Operations. The Range Rover SV features a refined new 4.4 l Twin Turbo petrol which delivers a power of 390 kW and torque of 750 Nm and the efficient 3.0 l straight-six diesel which delivers a power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm. It will be available in both Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time. LWB customers also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite with electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The New Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality.”

The New Range Rover SV is distinguished by carefully crafted enhancements that showcase and complement New Range Rover’s modernist design. Exclusive front bumper and five-bar grille designs set the new flagship model apart, with the lower aperture featuring five precisely executed full-width metal-plated blades. Exquisite materials chosen for their tactility include smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods and lustrous plated metals, highlighting Special Vehicle Operations’ passion for quality and uncompromising attention to detail.

Additionally, Range Rover SV models are available with 33.27 cm (13.1) Rear Seat Entertainment screens, which are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover and the optimum size for comfort.

Cool Ceramics

New Range Rover SV is the first vehicle from Special Vehicle Operations to carry the new ceramic SV roundel, which represents the SVO team’s design and engineering passion for modern luxury, performance and capability. The roundel introduces a simplified ‘SV’ model name that will identify all new Land Rover vehicles launched by Special Vehicle Operations in the future.

Smooth, tactile ceramic is also featured inside, giving the gear shifter, Terrain Response and volume controls an elegant cool-to-the-touch feel. These exclusive ceramic components are produced using the same techniques as luxury watch faces.

Meticulous Marquetry

Special Vehicle Operations’ expert craftsmanship extends to the interior wood veneers, including optional mosaic marquetry on the centre console. For Long Wheelbase vehicles specified with the four-seat SV Signature Suite, the marquetry extends from the front of the cabin, right through to the fridge door in the rear, gradating through the centre console on all horizontal surfaces including the electrically deployable Club Table.

Super-soft Leathers

As standard, Range Rover SV features a monotone semi-aniline leather interior with uniquely shaped seats and SV-specific embroidery patterns. Near-aniline options with the natural finish and tactility of furniture-grade leather are also available: softer, with fewer treatments and less pigmentation for a more natural feel while meeting Land Rover’s demanding durability standards.

Sustainable UltrafabricsTM

For the first time, Special Vehicle Operations customers can specify a Range Rover with a sustainable leather alternative by choosing the Light Cloud and Cinder Grey UltrafabricsTM option with the SV Intrepid interior theme. Featuring a soft haptic and technical aesthetic, this polyurethane material has all the tactile qualities of leather but is 30 per cent lighter and generates only a quarter of the CO2 in its production.

Exclusive Wheels

Optional triple-finish 58.42 cm (23) forged Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss alloy wheels designed specifically for New Range Rover SV are among the 12 different wheels that can be specified, depending on powertrain and design theme.

Individual Paint

New Range Rover SV customers can choose from a selection of the standard Range Rover colour palette or one of 14 additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette, which includes a range of vibrant Gloss and sophisticated Satin finishes. Customers can also specify a contrast roof in either Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze (SV Serenity theme only), depending on the body colour chosen.

Curated Design Themes

Specially curated SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes are key to the personalisation journey on New Range Rover SV. These themes can be specified independently for the exterior or interior, in conjunction with the standard Range Rover SV exterior or interior or applied as one theme to the whole vehicle. In total there are seven different design theme combinations to choose from.

Inside, these design themes introduce contrasting two-tone front-to-rear colourway options which highlight the focal point of the interior – rear seats for SV Serenity, front seats for SV Intrepid. Additionally, the SV Intrepid interior features a rectangular perforation pattern for the SV-specific seats, offers the progressive non-leather Ultrafabrics™ option, and features Satin Black ceramic controls in place of Gloss White.

