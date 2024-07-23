Land Reform And Actions To Be Incentivised For Completion Within Next 3 Years

While presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said land-related reforms and actions, both in rural and urban areas, will be incentivized for completion within the next 3 years through appropriate fiscal support. The reforms will cover land administration, planning and management, urban planning, usage and building bylaws.

Smt. Sitharaman elaborated that rural land related actions will include assignment of Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) or Bhu-Aadhaar for all lands, digitization of cadastral maps, survey of map sub-divisions as per current ownership, establishment of land registry and linking to the farmers registry. These actions will also facilitate credit flow and other agricultural services.

Regarding urban land related actions, the Finance Minister said that land records in urban areas will be digitized with GIS mapping. An IT based system for property record administration, updating, and tax administration will be established. These will also to facilitate improving the financial position of urban local bodies, she added.