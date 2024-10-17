LAND FOR SHRI JAGANNATH TEMPLE in the UK is now secured by Dr Biswanath Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, October 16, 2024: The Shree Jagannath Temple in London has encountered some challenges in its construction, yet FinNest Group, led by Founder and Chairman Dr. Biswanath Patnaik, remains resolutely dedicated to advancing the project. Dr. Patnaik has committed £25 million to the temple’s development and continues to pursue meaningful advancements. Recently, the Shree Jalaram Jyot Mandir in the UK officially designated land for the temple, as confirmed in a letter dated October 16, 2024. This crucial achievement moves the establishment of this cherished cultural and spiritual landmark closer to fruition for the worldwide Jagannath community.

Addressing recent media reports of setbacks, Dr. Patnaik stated, “Our commitment to the temple’s construction remains unshaken. The partnership with Shree Jagannath Society UK (SJSUK) was terminated due to transparency issues, which are paramount for us. I insisted on a separate account for the project funds to ensure accountability and a clear utilization plan, which was not provided.”

Over the past year, Dr Patnaik (Finnest) has showcased its steadfast support for the Jagannath community, donating £36,000 for the First Shree Jagannatha Convention in the UK. Additionally, substantial pre-activities for land procurement were undertaken, including employing a planner for conducting pre-planning activities, paying council fees for these activities, and procuring timeslots from the council for discussions. Dr. Patnaik has also allocated £7 million to secure the East Burnham land, where the pre-planning application for the temple initially faced setbacks. Documentary evidence is available regarding the efforts to secure this land.

Additionally, Finnest successfully secured the Harrow land with a bid of £10.3 million, completing a four-month bidding process.; however, the Harrow Council’s rapid decision to repossess the land for educational purposes posed significant challenges. Dr. Patnaik has meticulously documented these proceedings and is prepared to provide evidence of the bidding process and subsequent repossession.

To ensure the project moves forward seamlessly, Dr. Patnaik has decided to independently acquire land through proper channels, guaranteeing that planning permission is secured. This strategic approach not only fulfills his pledge but also facilitates the construction of the temple with reputable developers, ultimately entrusting it to the Odia community in the UK.

To further bolster the temple’s future, Dr Patnaik has established ‘The Abode of Purushottam,’ a community interest company dedicated to managing the project and ensuring its success.

Despite the challenges faced, Dr. Biswanath Patnaik remains resolute in delivering the London Jagannath Temple, envisioning it as a beacon of culture and spirituality for the global Jagannath community, with integrity and accountability at the forefront of its mission.