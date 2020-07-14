Lakshmipat Singhania Public School, Jaykaypur excels in CBSE: All appeared achieve 1st class in XII board examinations

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada: Lakshmipat Singhania Public School has set a benchmark as it’s students secured outstanding result in the recently declared CBSE board examination. Total thirty seven students of the school appeared in class- XII board examination held in March 2020. All the students of the schools have passed with first class. Out of 37 students 8 have secured more than 90%, 12 have secured more than 80% and remaining 17 have secured more than 60%. Master Mohammed Anas, s/o Mr Mohammed Avesh secured highest percentage with 94.6% and stood first in the school, Master Somesh Panda, s/o Mr Sudheer Kumar Panda secured second position with 94.2% and Master Simhadri Naveen, s/o Mr S Kesava Rao secured 3rd position with 94%.

For this outstanding results of the school, the top executives of JK Paper Mills management Sri Vinay Dwivedi, Executive Vice President(Works), Sri Biswajeet Dwivedi, Vice President(Comm) and school principal Sri Pradipta Kishore Panigrahy congratulated all the students, parents and the teachers who played a key role for achieving this result. The school has proved to be a centre of excellence established by JKPM in Rayagada, more so in the entire South Odisha.

