Lakhbindha Yatra Draws Devotees to the Shrine of Maa Biraja

Jajpur- With the Devi Paksha Navratri commencing from Monday, all major Shakti peeths in the state have become alive. Many people must not be aware of the fact that Biraja is the only Shakti Goddess in Odisha to have her chariot festival during this festive period. The festival known as the Vijaya Rath Yatra kicked off on Tuesday and will continue for nine days. On the occasion of Navratri, the 16-day Parvan Yatra or Rath Yatra of Jaipur’s Goddess Maa Biraja has come to an end. Maa Lakhabindha Yatra is held late at night after the end of the procession in the evening on the ninth day of Maa Pitha. The mother’s Idol which had been in the chariot for 9 days, was taken down from the chariot and taken to Lakhabindha field in a well-equipped aircraft. Lakhabindha performed there with various pujas. Later, a procession passed through the village near the temple. After reaching the Maa temple, the secret was done.