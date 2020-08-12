‘Lagna’ For Nuakhai Festival in Odisha Finalised

Sambalpur: ‘Lagna’ (auspicious moment) for offering of ‘Nabanna’ to Maa Samaleswari in Sambalpur is finalized; the newly harvested rice will be offered to the Goddess between 9.35 pm and 9.50 pm on August 23

Nuakhai, the agrarian festival of western Odisha, is celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Sambalpur and other parts of the region every year. Thousands of devotees throng the Samaleswari temple, the presiding deity of Sambalpur, to invoke blessings. The first harvested crop was offered to Samaleswari at the stipulated lagna as a mark of gratitude for a bumper harvest, good rain and favourable weather for farming.

