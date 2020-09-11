Ladies Club, NTPC Talcher Kaniha distributes essential items to leprosy colony

Talcher: Playing an active role in community development, Tanvi Sangam (Ladies Club) of NTPC Talcher Kaniha distributed essential items to a leprosy colony in Talcher. Items like bed sheets, mosquito nets, etc. were provided to family members of the leprosy colony. The initiative was taken in view of monsoon season which poses a threat of mosquito bites etc and to maintain general sanitation and hygiene.

In view of COVID-19 travel restrictions, members of Ladies Club refrained from physically traveling and instead handed over a cheque to Amrita Trust. Representatives of Amrita Trust, a non-profit organization ensured the distribution of the items among family members. The distribution was well-appreciated by the communities.

Related

comments