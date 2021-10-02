Ladakhi content gets 30 minutes boost on DD Kashir

New Delhi: The duration of Ladakhi telecast on DD Kashir has been increased from thirty minutes to one hour per day with effect from 1st October 2021. The additional telecast includes a news bulletin and programmes in Ladakhi language. This has been done to provide a larger showcase window to programmes on local culture, developmental activities and to give broader coverage to the news from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, during his recent visit to Leh, had announced that keeping with the aspirations of the people of Ladakh, more time will be provided to Ladakhi news and programmes on DD Kashir. Earlier Ladakhi language transmission on DD Kashir was limited to 30 mins from 6:30 PM to 7 PM. The additional thirty minutes transmission will be from 2:30 PM to 3 PM.