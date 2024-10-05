Odisha

LAccMI Tier-II Bus Launch Sparks Indefinite Bandh Threat from Owners Set for October 8

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Private Bus Owners Association has threatened an indefinite strike starting October 8 in opposition to the launch of Tier-II buses under the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme. They demand the government reconsider its decision by 6 PM on October 7, warning that protests will coincide with the Durga Puja festivities. Nari Mohanty, President of the Bus Owners’ Association, noted that while they agreed to Tier-1 LAccMI buses, the previous government had unofficially promised to halt Tier-2 services. The LAccMI buses were initiated by the previous BJD government to connect remote areas, and the current government aims to continue this scheme.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.