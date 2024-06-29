Labour Secretary reviews achievements under Labour Welfare Schemes (LWS) for Beedi, Cine and Non-Coal Mine Workers

Smt. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, chaired a review meeting on the achievements under the Labour Welfare Scheme (LWS) for Beedi/Cine/Non-Coal Mine Workers. The scheme is implemented through 18 Labour Welfare Organisation (LWO) regions, headed by Welfare Commissioners under the administrative control of the Directorate General of Labour Welfare.

The meeting reviewed the significant achievements of the Labour Welfare Scheme, focusing on the various benefits provided to Beedi/Cine/Non-Coal Mine Workers and their families.

Health Scheme Achievements

Health care facilities are provided through 10 hospitals and 279 dispensaries operational under 18 LWO regions across country, covering critical diseases with reimbursements and subsistence allowances. In FY 2023-24, 1,802,000 Beedi/Cine/Non-Coal mine workers and their dependents benefited, with an expenditure of ₹8.50 crore.

Education Scheme Achievements

Financial assistance is provided for the education of workers’ wards, covering various levels from primary to professional courses which is implemented through online portal – National Scholarship Portal and disbursal benefit through DBT-APB method of payment. In FY 2023-24, Total of 96,051 wards of Beedi/Cine/Non-Coal mine workers benefited, with a total expenditure of ₹30.68 crore.

Smt. Dawra commended the achievements under the Labour Welfare Scheme and emphasized the need for continuous efforts to enhance the welfare of Beedi/Cine/Non-Coal Mine workers. She urged the officials to work collaboratively to ensure effective implementation and to explore new initiatives for expanding social security and improving ease of living and business.

Smt. Dawra highlighted the importance of close coordination with state government and related officials to create a robust and efficient social security system for these workers. In this regard, centre has already directed all states and UTs to extend social security coverage under various schemes for insurance, health benefit, disability coverage like PMJJBY, PMSBY and AB-PMJAY.

The centre is working on building a comprehensive data base to assess coverage under both central and state schemes for the beedi workers, non-coal mine and cine workers who are in informal sector.

The objective is to on board all on E-Shram and facilitate their access to the various social security schemes and monitor coverage of the workers through mechanism of UAN on E-Shram.