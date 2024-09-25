Labour Secretary holds meeting with EPFO Officers on ELI Scheme

EPFO conducted a country-wide consultation with all its Zonal and Regional Offices on 25th September,2024 on the Government’s recently declared Employment Linked Incentive Scheme. Zonal and Regional offices of EPFO had been directed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to hold extensive consultations with various stakeholder bodies, associations and with EPFO’s existing employers for their suggestions and feedback on the various aspects of the scheme which was announced in this year’s budget.

Pursuant to these directions, the field offices held detailed deliberations with trade unions, employers’ associations, various chambers of industry and youth associations. Through these discussions the field offices gathered vital feedback and suggestions while also making a note of their queries.

The meeting was chaired by Smt. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Labour and Employment. It was attended by senior officials from the Labour Ministry, EPFO and all the field offices. The queries were mainly centered around some provisions of the scheme on which clarifications were provided by the officers of the Ministry to the field offices during the meeting. It was also emphasized that the scheme finalisation was at an advanced stage and that the queries raised by various stakeholders would be kept in mind and duly clarified in the final scheme draft.

Secretary, Labour & Employment stressed on the need for the field officers to fully understand the various provisions of the scheme and to hold regular interactions with employers’ and employees’ associations to give the required push to the scheme. It was stressed that the EPFO officers should own the scheme in true spirit and make all out efforts for advocacy of the scheme to give the scheme the desired impetus.