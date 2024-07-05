Labour Party wins UK general election; Keir Starmer is poised to become Britain’s next prime minister

London: Rishi Sunak concedes defeat; Labour Party wins UK general election. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes defeat, says that the opposition Labour Party has won the UK election.

Keir Starmer is poised to become Britain’s next prime minister with his centre-left Labour Party expected to win a significant majority in the parliamentary election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule led by Rishi Sunak. In a challenging night for Sunak, the Conservatives have so far only won 70 seats. The party is on track for what could be its worst performance in history. Voters have largely blamed the Conservatives for issues such as the cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.