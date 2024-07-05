Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer Becomes New Prime Minister Of United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Buckingham Palace today announced that Labour leader Keir Starmer has been invited by King Charles to form a new government. In the General Election results declared today, the Labour Party secured a landslide victory. The Starmer-led party secured 412 seats as per the latest report this evening, marking a resounding win and ending the 14-year governance of the Conservative Party.

The 61-year-old Labour Party leader, who became Britain’s 58th Prime Minister, promised to bring about change, emphasizing the need to deliver results. In his first speech as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, he praised his immediate predecessor Rishi Sunak, acknowledging the dedication and hard work Sunak brought to his leadership.

Earlier, in a brief speech following his resignation, Mr. Sunak stated that the UK was more prosperous, fairer, and resilient than in 2010 during the 14 years of Conservative governance. Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated the new UK PM Keir Starmer.