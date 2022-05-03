KVK-Khordha,ICAR-CIFA Bhubaneswar celebrated Akshaya Tritiya

Bhubaneswar: The holy and auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya which brings happiness, peace, prosperity, wealth and success was celebrated with lots of enthusiasm by Krishi Vigyan Kendra–Khordha, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar on 3rd May, 2022 at Dhanahara village, Balipatna Block of Khordha District. Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar graced the occasion and performed the holy ritual of “Akhi Muthi Anukula’ ceremony. The occasion marks the commencement of agricultural activities before the onset of monsoon, farmers worship Mother Earth and Goddess Laxmi. The auspicious ceremonial act of sowing seeds in paddy fields after ploughing was done in the paddy field of Mr. Prasanta Das with much fanfare. On this day a training programme on Natural farming was organized. Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK-Khordha highlighted about the scope and importance of Natural Farming in Khordha district and urged the farmers and farmwomen to diversify their crop basket for sustainable income and to cope up with climate change. Earlier, Dr. P.R. Sahoo, SMS (Fishery Science) welcomed the delegates and briefed about organic fish farming including species diversification. Dr. Harapriya Nayak, SMS (Home Science) stressed about natural farming which is a prominent strategy to save the planet and its potential in ensuring safe food and enhancing farmer’s income. Vermicomposting and organic input preparation were also discussed by Mr. Surendra Singh, SMS (Crop Production) for popularization among the farmers and farmwomen. Vermibeds, fish feed, CIFAX, battery operated sprayers and vegetable seeds for kitchen garden were distributed to the members of Women Self Help Groups. Three farmers and farmwomen were felicitated on this occasion for their valuable contribution in agriculture. During the interaction with the women folks the dignitaries valued the efforts of KVK-Khordha for promoting income generating activities among the women SHGs for strengthening their livelihood. Around 140 participants attended the programme.Smt. Sukanti Behera, ACTO (Home Science) proposed vote of thanks.

