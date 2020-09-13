KVIC’s Use of Paper Packaging in Online Sales Earns Public Accolades

New Delhi: Khadi and Village Industries Commission’s (KVIC) venture into the E-Commerce industry just two months ago is using handmade paper packaging materials from day one to prevent plastic pollution that is along the Khadi’s principle of “Green Chemistry”.

KVIC is specifically using handmade paper envelopes/packets and handmade carton boxes for packaging of articles except for liquid materials where plastic wraps are nominally used to prevent any leakage during transportation. KVIC, which was using plastic for packing face masks for better hygiene, has also specially designed handmade paper envelopes made of banana fiber which it will start very soon.

This assumes significance in wake of the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to various E-commerce companies for putting a check on excessive use of plastic in packaging of goods and thus posing grave environmental hazard. The Tribunal has also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take necessary steps to curb plastic pollution by e-commerce companies.

By using handmade paper packets and carton boxes, KVIC is serving the dual purpose of environmental protection and employment creation. KVIC is using the handmade paper packets manufactured at its Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI), Jaipur, which is creating additional employment in manufacturing handmade paper packaging materials.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said “Khadi fabrics are the world’s most eco- friendly wearable and environment protection is a key concern of KVIC while undertaking any activity”.

Reacting to several media queries regarding the NGT’s recent observation, Saxena said, “Khadi products are natural and use of handmade paper is the most environmentally conscious way of packaging Khadi products to our customers. Handmade paper packets and boxes are heavier than normal plastic packaging packets and thus costs extra courier charges to KVIC along with the cost of handmade paper. KVIC bears these extra costs on using handmade paper packets to ensure it costs nothing to the environment.”

KVIC won appreciation from its online customers for delivery of goods in paper packets. “I was pleased to receive a consignment from KVIC in a paper carton box. In less than two months, I have placed repeated orders at KVIC E-portal and every time I found almost zero use of plastic,” said Sumit Mathur, a frequent Khadi customer from Jodhpur.

“Using paper packets is an environmentally-conscious effort by Khadi India and deserves appreciation. Khadi makes minimal use of plastic which is a great initiative towards reducing plastic pollution,” said Alka Bhargav, another Khadi customer from Karnataka, which comes second on KVIC’s online consumer database after Delhi.

