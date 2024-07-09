KVIC Sets New Record Under the Leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has set a new record in production, sales, and new employment generation in the financial year 2023-24.

Releasing the provisional figures for the financial year 2023-24 here today, KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar said that surpassing all previous figures, there has been an increase of 399.69 per cent (approximately 400%) in sales, 314.79 per cent (approximately 315%) in production, and 80.96 per cent (approximately 81%) in new employment generation compared to the financial year 2013-14. In the financial year 2022-23, there was an increase of 332.14% in sales, 267.52% in production, and 69.75% in new employment generation compared to 2013-14.

Shri Kumar said, this remarkable performance of KVIC has made a significant contribution towards realizing the vision of a ‘Developed India’ by 2047 and making India the third-largest economy in the world. He said, for the first time in the history of independent India, the sales of KVIC products have crossed Rs. 1.55 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24. The sales figure in the financial year 2022-23 was Rs. 1.34 lakh crore. In the last ten financial years of the ‘Modi Government,’ the sales of indigenous Khadi and village industry products made by artisans in rural areas, which were Rs. 31154.20 crore in the financial year 2013-14, have increased to the highest level of Rs. 155673.12 crore in the financial year 2023-24, which is the greatest achievement so far. In the financial year 2023-24, KVIC’s efforts have created 10.17 lakh new jobs in rural areas, strengthening rural India’s economy.

KVIC Chairman has attributed this historic achievement to the inspiration of revered Bapu, the guarantee of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and the tireless efforts of crores of artisans working in remote villages of the country. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s endorsement of Khadi has increased people’s confidence in Khadi products. Khadi has become a ‘new status symbol’ of fashion for the youth. The demand for Khadi and village industry products is increasing rapidly in the market, which is reflected in the production, sales, and employment figures. He further said that in the last ten years, major changes and decisions have been taken under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to increase the production of Khadi and village industries, which are yielding positive results. He further said that these figures are proof that the trust of the people of the country has increased in ‘Make in India,’ ‘Vocal for Local,’ and ‘Swadeshi products.’

The production of Khadi and village industry products, which was Rs. 26,109.08 crores in the financial year 2013-14, reached Rs. 108,297.68 crores in the financial year 2023-24, a jump of 314.79 per cent, while the production in the financial year 2022-23 was Rs. 95956.67 crores. This continuously increasing production is strong evidence that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission has done historical work in rural areas.

In the last 10 financial years, Khadi and village industry products have set new sales records every year. While sales were Rs. 31,154.20 crores in the financial year 2013-14, they reached Rs. 1,55,673.12 crore in the financial year 2023-24, with an unprecedented increase of 399.69 per cent, the highest sales ever.

There has also been an unprecedented increase in the production of Khadi fabrics in the last ten years. While the production of Khadi fabrics was Rs. 811.08 crores in the financial year 2013-14, it reached Rs. 3,206 crores in the financial year 2023-24 with a jump of 295.28 per cent, which is the best performance so far. The production of Khadi fabrics in the financial year 2022-23 was Rs. 2915.83 crore.

The demand for Khadi fabrics has also increased rapidly in the last ten financial years. While its sales were only Rs. 1,081.04 crores in the financial year 2013-14, it reached Rs. 6,496 crores in the financial year 2023-24 with an increase of 500.90 per cent. Khadi fabrics worth Rs. 5,942.93 crore were sold in the financial year 2022-23. The promotion of Khadi by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from big platforms has had a widespread impact on the sales of Khadi fabrics. The way the Prime Minister promoted Khadi during the G-20 summit held in the country last year has attracted the world community towards Khadi.

The main objective of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission is to provide maximum employment opportunities in rural areas. KVIC has also set a record in this area in the last ten years. While the cumulative employment was 1.30 crore in the financial year 2013-14, it reached 1.87 crores in 2023-24, with an increase of 43.65 per cent. Similarly, while 5.62 lakh new jobs were created in the financial year 2013-14, it reached 10.17 lakh in the financial year 2023-24, with an increase of 80.96 per cent. 4.98 lakh rural Khadi artisans (spinners and weavers) and workers are also employed in manufacturing Khadi fabrics.

The business of Khadi and Gramodyog Bhavan, New Delhi, has also seen unprecedented growth in the last ten years. While the business here was Rs. 51.13 crores in the financial year 2013-14, it increased by 87.23 per cent to Rs. 95.74 crores in the financial year 2023-24. The business of Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan New Delhi in the financial year 2022-23 was Rs. 83.13 crore.