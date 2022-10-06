KVIC registers the highest ever single-day sale of Rs 1.34 crore at the CP outlet, New Delhi

New Delhi : This year on 2nd October, CP Outlet of Khadi India has once again set a new record of Khadi sales in a single day. It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appealed on several occasions from national and international forums to buy Khadi and Village Industries products and has mentioned about promoting this sector, which was during the year 2014 at stagnation pace. After the new Government took over, there has been tremendous growth in sale of Khadi. It is also significant to mention that, since October 2016, the one-day sales at khadi India’s flagship outlet in Connaught Place, New Delhi has crossed Rs 1.00 crore marks on several occasions. This has been constantly mentioned by the Prime Minister in his radio talk “Mann ki Baat”.

Prime Ministers’ message of adopting Khadi and strengthening the poor spinners and weavers financially has reached every nook and corner of the country through the radio broadcast program “Mann Ki Baat”, the impact of this was seen in this Gandhi Jayanti i.e. 2nd October 2022 sale.

In a single day, the Khadi India Showroom at Connaught Place, New Delhi marked sale of Rs. 1.34 crores and broke its own previous record of Rs. 1.01 crore set on October 2, 2021. Earlier, the highest single day sale of Khadi stood at Rs 1.29 crore that was recorded on 30th October 2021.

It was for economic, cultural and social reasons and not merely political that Gandhi ji established the Khadi Movement. Taking ahead the same vision of Mahatma, our Prime Minister has endeavoured to promote the Khadi and other village Industries products among masses.

It is also the popularity of our Prime Minister and the respect of the people for him, on whose one call, people of India stand in full support to Khadi. The call of help to the poor artisans to light lamps on Diwali is substantiated in reality.

Currently Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s appeal to buy Khadi in “Mann ki Baat” on 25th September, 2022, before 2nd October, has played a great role in achieving this benchmark record sale said Chairman, KVIC.

Commenting on this, KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar attributed the increase in the sales of Khadi to the continuous backing of the Prime Minister. He said that due to the appeal of Prime Minister, a large number of people, especially the youth, have been inclined to buy Khadi.