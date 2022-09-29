KVIC initiates Cleanliness campaign

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given the message of cleanliness to the entire countrymen on many occasions. While launching the Swachh Bharat Mission at New Delhi, Rajpath, Prime Minister said that

“only through a clean India, the country can pay its best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.”

On October 2, 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched as a national movement widely across the country.

To fulfill this dream of Prime Minister, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is engaged with its full capacity and full determination. In this regard ,Chairman of the Commission Shri Manoj Kumar initiated cleanliness campaign and reiterated his resolve towards cleanliness at Rajghat, New Delhi.

Earlier on September 17, 2022, on the occasion of Prime Minister’s birthday, Chairman KVIC along with the officers and employees of the Central Office of the Commission, under the leadership of Shri Narayan Rane ,Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises organized a cleanliness program at Juhu Beach to spread awareness on cleanliness among the people.