KVIC Inaugurates Khadi Exhibition in Varanasi

New Delhi: A range of exquisite Khadi products including the premium High Altitude Honey from Jammu & Kashmir, handcrafted silk, cotton and woolen clothes and herbal medicines have been put to display at the state level Khadi Exhibition in Varanasi organized by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The exhibition was inaugurated today by KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena. Hundreds of empowered Khadi artisans from 8 States – Uttar Pradesh, J&K, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Punjab – have set up 90 stalls in the exhibition, the second such event organized by KVIC since the Covid-19 lockdown. The exhibition will continue for 15 days, i.e. from November 22 to December 7. In October this year, the first Khadi exhibition after the lockdown was organized in Lucknow.

A number of Khadi institutions and PMEGP Units from J&K with products like high altitude honey, Kashmiri woolen and shawls have been a major attraction at the exhibition. Apart from Kashmir, High altitude honey from Uttarakhand is also attracting a large number of customers who otherwise do not easily find this honey in Varanasi. Owing to its premium quality and taste, high altitude honey is immensely popular across the country. Prime Minister too has urged beekeepers to increase the production of high altitude honey which has a huge global demand. KVIC has distributed thousands of bee boxes in high altitude areas of Kashmir to local youths that has increased honey production in the Union Territory.

